Sauk Rapids Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash South of Little Falls

A 27-year-old Sauk Rapids man has died in a motorcycle crash near Little Falls in Bellevue Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Hunter Meister was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 10 near 83rd Street when he rear ended an Ice Castle fish house that was being towed by a pickup truck.

Meister was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a median pillar. He died following the crash. A third vehicle struck the motorcycle while it was on the road.

No one in the other two vehicles was injured. The crash happened yesterday around 10:30 p.m.

