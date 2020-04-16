Sather Family Farm Donates 616 Pounds of Beef to Food Shelf

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For two years now, the Sather family in Leonard, MN has donated an animal to the Clearwater County Food Shelf in Bagley, and this year was no different.

Today, Sather Family Farm donated 616 pounds of beef to the food shelf in response to COVID-19. The family has been butchering their own beef since 1963 and wanted to provide this service as a way to give back to the community during this tough time.

All together, the monetary value of the beef, labor, and processing, which was done by Headwaters Meat in Bagley, was over $1,500.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today