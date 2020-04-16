Lakeland PBS

Sather Family Farm Donates 616 Pounds of Beef to Food Shelf

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 15 2020

For two years now, the Sather family in Leonard, MN has donated an animal to the Clearwater County Food Shelf in Bagley, and this year was no different.

Today, Sather Family Farm donated 616 pounds of beef to the food shelf in response to COVID-19. The family has been butchering their own beef since 1963 and wanted to provide this service as a way to give back to the community during this tough time.

All together, the monetary value of the beef, labor, and processing, which was done by Headwaters Meat in Bagley, was over $1,500.

Destiny Wiggins

