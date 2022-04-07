Sara Lembcke Named Brainerd Teacher of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sara Lembcke, a 6th grade teacher at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, has been named as the next Teacher of the Year for Brainerd Public Schools.

Lembcke began as a student-teacher at Forestview and then became a full-time teacher in Special Education. After almost 17 years, Lembcke can now officially add the title of Teacher of the Year to her resume. She was recognized for her ability to tackle the needs of her students with the biggest challenges on a daily basis with dedication and empathy, no matter what obstacles she had to overcome.

The district presents the Teacher of the Year Award every year to a teacher nominated by students, parents, and coworkers. The program is sponsored by Education Minnesota Brainerd, where about 50 teachers were nominated for the award and 20 of them filled out questionnaires that were then reviewed by a committee.

Being a teacher requires many skills that not everyone possesses, but all teachers have one thing in common – the passion to help develop youth to provide them with the tools they need to help move the world forward one day.

