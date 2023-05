Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, June 06 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The electrifying experience music history when Santana took the stage at the US Festival in San Bernardino, California, in 1982. Featuring the hits “Black Magic Woman,” Gypsy Queen,” and “Oye Como Va.”