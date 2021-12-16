Santa Veggie Tray – Good Food, Good Life, 365
Santa Veggie Tray
Ingredients:
- Hummus
- Broccoli
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Red Bell Pepper
- Long slices
- Half of the top
- Olives
- Cauliflower
- Mozzarella Balls
Instructions:
-
- Cover a medium sized plate with your choice of hummus, place in the middle of your tray.
- Arrange olives, cauliflower, red bell pepper, and tomato to make Santa’s face.
- Arrange mozzarella balls to at the top of the hummus to make his white fringe.
- Lay down your sliced red bell peppers for the stocking and top with more mozzarella balls for the pom-pom.
- Create his beard using cauliflower, fill his suit in with cherry tomatoes.
- Fill the surrounding empty parts of your tray with your favorite veggies, crackers, and other healthy snacks!
- Enjoy!
