Santa Veggie Tray – Good Food, Good Life, 365

Nathan DatresDec. 15 2021

Santa Veggie Tray

Ingredients:

  • Hummus
  • Broccoli
  • Cherry Tomatoes
  • Red Bell Pepper
    • Long slices
    • Half of the top
  • Olives
  • Cauliflower
  • Mozzarella Balls

Instructions:

    1. Cover a medium sized plate with your choice of hummus, place in the middle of your tray.
    2. Arrange olives, cauliflower, red bell pepper, and tomato to make Santa’s face.
    3. Arrange mozzarella balls to at the top of the hummus to make his white fringe.
    4. Lay down your sliced red bell peppers for the stocking and top with more mozzarella balls for the pom-pom.
    5. Create his beard using cauliflower, fill his suit in with cherry tomatoes.
    6. Fill the surrounding empty parts of your tray with your favorite veggies, crackers, and other healthy snacks!
    7. Enjoy!

