SanfoSanford Health Employees raise $1M To Provide Relief For Colleagues

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 27 2020

After just three weeks of fundraising, Sanford Health employees have donated more than $1 million for colleagues facing financial hardship related to the pandemic.. The Sanford Health Foundation announced the milestone today in a press release.

The money raised will go directly to the Foundation’s Enterprise Employee Crisis Fund, which supports Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees struggling to meet basic needs due to unexpected circumstances.

According to Sanford officials, over 400 employees have received assistance, with 97 applications currently under review or pending, and more submitted every day. Any employee may apply to receive up to $1,000 in assistance.

 

