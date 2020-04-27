SanfoSanford Health Employees raise $1M To Provide Relief For Colleagues

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After just three weeks of fundraising, Sanford Health employees have donated more than $1 million for colleagues facing financial hardship related to the pandemic.. The Sanford Health Foundation announced the milestone today in a press release.

The money raised will go directly to the Foundation’s Enterprise Employee Crisis Fund, which supports Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees struggling to meet basic needs due to unexpected circumstances.

According to Sanford officials, over 400 employees have received assistance, with 97 applications currently under review or pending, and more submitted every day. Any employee may apply to receive up to $1,000 in assistance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today