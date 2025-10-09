Sanford-Sponsored Runner at 2025 Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Shares Her Story

Every year before the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon, Sanford Health chooses one runner to sponsor through the Sanford Run Project, giving that individual personal training and three months of help to prepare for the event.

This year’s sponsored runner is Maggie Kienetz, a speech language pathologist at Sanford Bemidji, and for her, the race has become much more than just a physical accomplishment.

The marathon and half marathon will start at 9 a.m. at the Sanford Center this Saturday, October 11.