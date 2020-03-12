Lakeland PBS

Sanford Senior Living Campuses Expand Visitor Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Cases

Nathan Green — Mar. 12 2020

Two Sanford Senior Living campuses have expanded visitor restrictions due to the sustained increase of COVID-19 cases across the Midwest.

The new restrictions began Wednesday night at the WoodsEdge and Baker Park Senior Living campuses and allow only essential visitors, including facility employees, contractors, and consultants need to keep operations running, government officials, and immediate families or friends for a critical or time-sensitive event like hospice and end-of-life care. Visitors who are not end-of-life-visit related or medically/operationally necessary are encourage to seek other means of communication, such as telephone or video messaging with residents.

Sanford is also restricting group activities and individuals’ potential for exposure. They will actively screen all individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19. All individuals entering the building will be required to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer at entry.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center also announced it is closing its Care Center and Heartwood Senior Living Community to visitors to ensure those who live and work there remain safe and healthy. All community events and classes scheduled at Heartwood have been canceled indefinitely.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

University of Minnesota Suspends In-Person Classes Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Annual Evergreen Conference Brings Awareness to Those Who Have Experienced Trauma

Fourth Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Olmsted County

MN Resident Hospitalized in Third Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Latest Stories

University of Minnesota Suspends In-Person Classes Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

Pike Bay Township Votes on Disbanding Police Department

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

Tough Defense Leads Red Lake Girls Basketball Back To State

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Annual Evergreen Conference Brings Awareness to Those Who Have Experienced Trauma

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Shamrock Eggs

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.