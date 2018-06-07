Lakeland PBS
Sanford Offers Free “Lunch And Learn” About Health Care Directives

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 7 2018
Anyone with the interest in advance care planning is invited to a free “Lunch And Learn” presented by Mark Papke-Larson, advance care planning facilitator at Sanford Health. The event is called “It’s all about the conversation: Health care directives and more.”  The free event is hosted by Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota, and a light lunch will be served.

Advance care planning can help you and your family be ready in case of a major illness or injury. The seminar is designed to educate the community on the best way to communicate your wishes with your family and provider using an advance directive that reflects your goals and values. Papke-Larson will offer resources to make these choices and explore helpful ways of communicating your decision to those who need to know.

The Lunch and Learn will be held on June 19th. It starts at noon and ends at 1 in the afternoon. It will be hled at Sanford Bemidji Education Center, 1300 Anne St. N.W. Registration is required, and space is limited. To register, please call (218) 333-5505 or email shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org by noon on Friday, June 15.

