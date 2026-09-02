Aug 31, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Sanford Health’s Park Rapids Clinic Hosting Screening Events on Sep. 9

Sanford Health and the Park Rapids Rotary Club are teaming up to provide the Park Rapids area with $40 blood screenings next week, and Sanford Health will be offering cervical cancer screenings and mammograms as well.

It all happens on Wednesday, Sep. 9 at the Sanford Health Park Rapids Clinic. Appointments are required for the blood screening event; to schedule, call 218-699-3121. Appointments for cervical cancer screenings also be made at that same phone number, but walk-ins are welcome. For a mammogram screening in the mobile mammography unit, call 218-333-4624.

The blood tests include screenings for cholesterol, kidney function, diabetes, liver function, and more. Proceeds from the blood screening event will benefit Park Rapids Rotary Club projects, and cash, check, or credit card payments will be accepted.

More information on the offered screenings can be found on the Sanford Health website.

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