Sanford Health Warns of Influenza A Dangers Amid Increase in Respiratory Illnesses

Sanford Health in Bemidji started enforcing its seasonal visitor restrictions earlier this month due to an increase in respiratory illnesses, and according to Dr. Matthew Hallanger, a Sanford Bemidji Emergency Medicine Physician, the 2024-25 respiratory illness season is worse than we have seen in years. Although they’ve seen patients with illnesses like COVID and pneumonia, the most common and dangerous one that they have seen this year is influenza A.

“The most common symptoms are congestion and runny nose and cough. Usually it’s a dry cough,” said Sanford Bemidji Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Matthew Hallanger, D.O., “People often have headaches, body aches, just general fatigue, often loss of appetite, too. The main warning signs are shortness of breath when you’re exerting yourself, for example. If it happens that you’re still short of breath when you’re just sitting down and you’re not able to catch your breath, that would be a warning sign.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have already been over 2,700 hospitalizations this season due to influenza A. Those most at risk for getting seriously ill with the respiratory illness are the very young, very old, or those with other lung health issues.

“The Minnesota Department of Health publishes numbers every week. The most recent one was from the week ending January 11th, and compared to previous years, this is worse than any of the flu seasons that we’ve had since before COVID,” Dr. Hallanger explained. “Subjectively, the patients that I’ve seen have been sicker and seem to have had longer illnesses, and so we have seen more people seek treatment for it because they’ve just noticed that they’ve been sick for a week or more than a week.”

Tamiflu is the only known medication to help treat influenza, but the most important things to do to recover is hydrate, get plenty of rest, and take over-the counter medications to help with congestion or coughing. And of course, there are preventative measures as well. On top of getting the flu vaccine, Dr. Hallanger recommends practicing basic hygiene.

“Making sure you wash your hands before you touch your face, your mouth, or eat, for example,” he added. “And limit the transmission, like through contacts of common surfaces.”

There have not been any flu-related deaths in the Bemidji area this season, but in the state of Minnesota, there have been 50 deaths so far. The average age of those who died was 81.