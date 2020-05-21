Sanford Health Updates Visitor Policy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health announced today that they will allow one adult visitor for each patient at hospitals and clinics across the health system.

Sanford Health hospitals will allow one adult visitor per patient from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visitors will need to be screened according to current CDC guidelines in order to be allowed to enter healthcare facilities. The visitor policy also applies to both clinic visits and outpatient appointments. All visitors are expected to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times. This change in visitor policy does not apply to COVID-19 specific units.

“We’ve taken a strong stand against COVID-19 to keep our patients and employees safe during this pandemic,” said Chief Medical Officer of Sanford Health Allison Suttle, M.D. “Because we’ve done that, including masking employees in hospitals and clinics, we can now have each patient have a friend or family member by their side in their times of need,” said Suttle.

Those who are not feeling well shouldn’t visit with another patient to an appointment or visit anyone in a hospital. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call their health care provider. Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

