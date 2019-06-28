Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sanford Health Unveils New Support Center in Bemidji

Jun. 28 2019

Members of the Bemidji community will have a new place to go for healing and recovery from addiction.

Dozens of people gathered at the Sanford Health PrimeWest Support Center to learn what the brand new center has to offer. The new center will include residential crisis stabilization, intensive residential treatment, and detox services.

In order to occupy one of the 14 beds offered, patients must be at least 18 years of age and experiencing physical, mental, or emotional problems to stay temporarily in the facility.

Sanford Health plans on opening this facility to patients starting July 1st.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Musical Addition Brings Sweet Sounds To Paul Bunyan Park In Bemidji

Bemidji Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Police And Driving Drunk

Newly Appointed Sanford Center Executive Director Discusses Plans For Venue’s Future

Highway 71 South Of Bemidji Near Kabekona Now Open To Traffic

Latest Story

Musical Addition Brings Sweet Sounds To Paul Bunyan Park In Bemidji

There’s some sweet music coming from Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji now. The new musical playground took a few months of planning and fundraising,
Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Musical Addition Brings Sweet Sounds To Paul Bunyan Park In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Fishing Tips: Jigs

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

New Affordable And Supportive Housing Complex Coming To Baxter

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Rotary Park In Brainerd Adds 14,000 Pollinator Plants To Field Of Seeds

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Authorities Respond To Burglary at Loven's Auto In Swanville

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate