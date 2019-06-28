Sanford Health Unveils New Support Center in Bemidji

Members of the Bemidji community will have a new place to go for healing and recovery from addiction.

Dozens of people gathered at the Sanford Health PrimeWest Support Center to learn what the brand new center has to offer. The new center will include residential crisis stabilization, intensive residential treatment, and detox services.

In order to occupy one of the 14 beds offered, patients must be at least 18 years of age and experiencing physical, mental, or emotional problems to stay temporarily in the facility.

Sanford Health plans on opening this facility to patients starting July 1st.