Sanford Health To Put Visitor Restrictions During Flu Season
Sanford Health will implement visitor restrictions in multiple locations on Thursday, December 19, due to the increase in respiratory illnesses and influenza across Minnesota.
According to a release from the Sanford Health, starting 8 a.m. tomorrow, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Sanford Bagley Medical Center and the Sanford Health WoodsEdge (Neilson Place, Trillium, WindSong) and Sanford Baker Park are putting visitor restrictions to protect residents and employees from catching and spreading respiratory illnesses, including influenza.
The following restrictions will be in place for all visitors, including staff members and their families:
- Only two visitors (5 years and older) per patient.
Patient visitors are limited to clergy and immediate family members, including:
- Spouse or significant other
- Parent or grandparent
- In-laws
- Sibling
- Children (5 years and older)
- All children ages 5-14 must wear a mask while visiting
Visitors who are ill (showing signs of respiratory illness or influenza, including fever or chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, headache and fatigue) may not visit unless granted permission for compassionate reasons, such as end-of-life care.
