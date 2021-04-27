Sanford Health to Host Park Rapids Vaccine Blitz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health will be hosting a one-day COVID-19 vaccine blitz from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at the Sanford Park Rapids Clinic—110 Seventh St. W, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

The clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only to anyone who is 16 years old or older and would like a vaccine. Being a patient of Sanford Health is not a requirement.

Vaccinations will only be administered with an appointment. To schedule an appointment for the one-day vaccination event in Park Rapids, community members can call (877) 701-0779.

Upon calling the vaccine clinic phone number, patients will be instructed where/when to go to receive their vaccine. The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are at no cost to the recipient.

People will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness, and swelling.

Preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second booster dose.

