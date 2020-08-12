Sanford Health to Host Bemidji Blood Drive August 13th-14th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji is hosting a blood drive next week on Thursday, August 13th and Friday, August 14th. They are looking for all blood types at this time.

The Memorial Blood Centers’ Bloodmobile will be parked from 9 AM to 5 PM on Thursday and noon to 5 on Friday at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in the east parking lot. This year for safety, they will bring two buses and keep them each at half capacity to allow for distancing. They are also requiring donors to make appointments and pass a health screening.

The Thursday session is filled up for the time being, but they are still looking for donors on Friday. You can register for an appointment at mbc.org.

