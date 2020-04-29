Sanford Health To Bring Antibody Testing To Patients Across The Upper Midwest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health officials announced this morning that they will be bringing antibody testing to patients throughout the health system’s geographic reach. Antibody testing is a new frontier in gathering data to better understand COVID-19.

According to their Health officials, Sanford’s laboratory in Sioux Falls has equipment in place to process antibody tests. Internal processes and trial runs are being finalized before the antibody tests roll out across the health system in the coming weeks. Up to 1,200 tests could be completed each day.

“We are committed to staying on the leading edge of patient care, technology and information during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Antibody testing is another way for us to learn about this new virus, share information with our colleagues and better understand what this means for individuals and communities.”

According to the Groups research, Antibody testing is one way to determine who has previously been infected with a disease. That will be particularly helpful with Coronavirus as a number of patients who are infected will never develop symptoms. Antibody testing can also lead to knowledge on whether people can be infected multiple times with the virus.

Antibody tests determine previous infection through a blood test. Antibodies are produced by your immune system to attack a virus. Sanford officials wanted to make sure it was clear that it is important to remember that this test is not for determining if someone is currently ill.

Sanford Health will announce additional details as the testing becomes available.

