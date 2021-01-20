Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Starts Next Phase of Vaccinations

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 19 2021

A room filled with ten patients over the age of 65 all waiting to get their first dose of the Pfzier vaccine were in attendance today at Sanford Health in Bemidji. The hospital got the go-ahead today to move into the next phase of vaccination distributions, which allows them to vaccinate patients over the age of 65.

Sanford Health wants to remind the public to not call any Sanford Health locations to make a vaccination appointment. Once they have a vaccination for you, you will be notified through the My Sanford Chart or through voice or text message.

The supply is very limited, so the hospital is asking for everyone to be patient.

