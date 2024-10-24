Sanford Health Signs Merger Agreement with Marshfield Clinic Health System

Sanford Health has officially signed a merger agreement with Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Plans for the merger were announced last July, and now, according to a press release from Sanford Health, the merger is expected to close by the end of the year.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is a physician-led health system headquartered in Marshfield, Wisconsin and serves rural Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Sanford Health is the largest rural health system in the U.S. and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It operates in nine states including Minnesota and has 45 hospitals, 211 clinic locations, and more than 160 Good Samaritan Society senior living centers.

President and CEO of Sanford Health Bill Gassen said in a press release that Sanford is “excited to strengthen access to cutting-edge care and invest in new initiatives to serve the needs of patients throughout the rural Midwest, now and in the years ahead.”

Health clinic leaders say Sanford Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System will remain two separate, independent organizations until the closing.