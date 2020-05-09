Sanford Health Set to Resume Elective Surgeries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Hospitals around the country have been working their hardest to prepare for and handle coronavirus patients. In Minnesota, that has meant elective surgeries have been halted. For the last seven weeks, hospitals have not been able to perform elective surgeries.

But earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-51 to restart elective surgeries, and starting Monday, hospitals in Minnesota, including those in the Sanford Health system, will be allowed to resume those procedures.

Sanford Health has used this time to train staff specifically in the event of a large influx of COVID-19 patients. There have been over 700 procedures postponed so far at Sanford health. While they are called elective, many of these surgeries are very important to the patient’s overall health.

Staff in Bemidji will add extra screenings for everyone entering the hospital three days and one day before their surgery, as well as on the day of their surgery. In addition, those getting procedures related to respiratory health will be swab tested for COVID-19.

Other elective surgeries including colonoscopies, joint replacements, OB/GYN care, and eye procedures will all resume starting Monday.

