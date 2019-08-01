Sanford Health Sees Success With 23rd Annual Taco Fest

The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is well underway and today, hundreds packed the Dragon’s Den to support Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and their Taco Fest.

Last year, over 2,000 homemade fry bread tacos were sold at the event, and this year organizers say they believe they had an even bigger turnout. This was the 23rd annual Taco Fest. All the proceeds go to fund cardiovascular service at Sanford Health in Bemidji. Sanford has many partners that help with the event, and they say teaming up with the Dragon Boat Festival has definitely been the winning set-up.

Cole Young, the development officer for the Sanford Health Foundation, says, “In recent years, we’ve partnered with the Dragon Boat Festival we’ve been able to bring this event right here at the waterfront, underneath this tent, and it’s just been fantastic for the community and we’re very fortunate to be able to partner with the Dragon Boat Festival because the venue is great and we’re able to bring in live entertainment as well. This year, Orlando and Rana are playing and they’re just doing a fantastic job entertaining the crowd.

Over 70 volunteers from businesses and organizations all across the community help put on the event. Dragon Boat Festival activities will pick up again tomorrow at 4p.m.