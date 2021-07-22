Sanford Health Requiring All Employees To Be COVID-19 Vaccinated

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health has announced that all employees are required to get a COVID-19 vaccination by November 1. This includes employees at all of its Good Samaritan Society locations.

“This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones.”

More than 90% of Sanford Health clinicians and 70% of nurses are fully vaccinated. Employees are already required to have several other vaccines including the annual flu shot. Under this new policy, employees who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement. Unvaccinated employees can get their vaccination at any time but it must be reported by November 1.

Sanford Health will allow certain vaccine exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

