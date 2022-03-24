Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions in Bemidji and Bagley

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2022

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline in Minnesota, Sanford Health is relaxing visitor restrictions at their hospitals in Bemidji and Bagley.

Effective Wednesday, March 23rd, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Sanford Bagley Medical Center are implementing the following guidelines for all visitors:

  • Four visitors are allowed to visit non-COVID-19 patients per day. Patients must choose four people allowed to visit the patient each day between 8 AM to 8 PM – visitors cannot rotate during the day.
  • All visitors should limit time spent outside the patient’s room and only use public restrooms.
  • All visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when entering either facility, in accordance with CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
  • Everyone must wear a mask at all times that covers the nose and mouth, including children ages 2 and up.

Exceptions to the policy include:

  • No more than three people may visit the Special Care Nursery at one time, one of which must be the parent/caregiver wearing an identification band.
  • COVID-19 patients are allowed two visitors per day, who must be chosen by patients to visit during visiting hours.
  • Visitors for end-of-life patients will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

More information on visitor restrictions can be found on the Sanford Health website.

By — Lakeland News

