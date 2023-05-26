Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Professionals Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month

Justin OthoudtMay. 26 2023

Mental health is a subject that has become increasingly important to discuss, which in some cases is easier said than done. To make these conversations more accessible, May has become known as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Mental Health Awareness Month was started to, as it says, bring awareness to mental heath, break down stigma, break down some barriers,” explained Sanford Behavioral Health Marriage and Family Therapist Jonathan Friedt.

In a post-COVID world, mental health has become a topic that many have found easier to talk about, furthering the conversation of this difficult subject.

“Part of that is the recognition that the support system for individuals and families is so large, and that you need to have that,” said Friedt.

While the stigma surrounding mental health awareness has gone down in recent years, medical professionals are still facing hurdles they need to tackle, namely social media’s influence on mental health.

“We’re noticing increases in social isolation with kids and adults using social media apps and technology [as well as] increases in depression and anxiety.” said Friedt.

While these issues may be daunting to the community as a whole, the very spirit of Mental Health Awareness month is to provide essential resources to those who need it most.

“There are a number of resources in and outside of the community,” explained Friedt. “Therapy is a good way to go, a good resource to have. There are resources at school that are accessible to kids and families. You can find some way to, kind of, detox from social media or put some regulations on social media. Those are all really good resources to start looking at if you need that assistance or want that help.”

Sanford Behavioral Health will also be providing additional care to youth ages 8 to 15 with their new Youth Assertive Community Treatment program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Bemidji Woman Pleads Guilty to 3rd-Degree Murder for Drug-Related Death of Man

Bemidji Chamber Recognizes Local Businesses at 18th Annual Awards of Excellence

Bicyclist Escapes Without Serious Injury in Collision with SUV in Bemidji

Inaugural True North Guns N’ Hoses Charity Boxing Event Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.