Sanford Health Preparing to Distribute Vaccine to the Public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over 160,000 Minnesotans have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. Of that, 1,300 are Sanford Health staff as part of Tier 1A. The vaccination process started in late December of 2020.

Over 66% of the staff of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota have been vaccinated, starting with front-line workers, ICU, and ER. Now the rest of the staff, including volunteers, have begun to receive their vaccines. Sanford representatives expect to start distributing the vaccine to the public by the end of the month.

Distribution plans are being dictated by the Minnesota Department of Health, along with individual health care systems.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today