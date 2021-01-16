Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Preparing to Distribute Vaccine to the Public

Betsy Melin — Jan. 15 2021

Over 160,000 Minnesotans have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. Of that, 1,300 are Sanford Health staff as part of Tier 1A. The vaccination process started in late December of 2020.

Over 66% of the staff of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota have been vaccinated, starting with front-line workers, ICU, and ER. Now the rest of the staff, including volunteers, have begun to receive their vaccines. Sanford representatives expect to start distributing the vaccine to the public by the end of the month.

Distribution plans are being dictated by the Minnesota Department of Health, along with individual health care systems.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Funeral Services to Be Held for Man Who Died After Driving Vehicle Through Ice on Lake Irving

BSU and NTC Welcome Students Back for Spring Semester

33 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Friday

MN Vaccination Providers Given More Flexibility to Offer COVID-19 Shots

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.