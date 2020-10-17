Sanford Health Plans New Behavioral Health Center in Bemidji
Sanford Health is in the process of building a new behavioral health crisis center in Bemidji. The focus would be on health patients in crisis.
This would give behavioral health patients a safe place specific to their needs as opposed to the emergency room. It will include crisis beds, support spaces for staff, and areas for psychiatric assessments and healing.
The new center will be located across from the PrimeWest support center. Sanford Health executives are also working on a residential component to the new initiative.
