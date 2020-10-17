Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Plans New Behavioral Health Center in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Oct. 16 2020

Sanford Health is in the process of building a new behavioral health crisis center in Bemidji. The focus would be on health patients in crisis.

This would give behavioral health patients a safe place specific to their needs as opposed to the emergency room. It will include crisis beds, support spaces for staff, and areas for psychiatric assessments and healing.

The new center will be located across from the PrimeWest support center. Sanford Health executives are also working on a residential component to the new initiative.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Over 1,000 Families Given Food Boxes in Bemidji Distribution

In Focus: BSU Virtual Concert Series to Present Chinook Winds

Women’s Marches to Be Held in Bemidji and Brainerd This Saturday

Crow Wing County’s BLADE to Host “Know The Truth” Webinar

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.