Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Officials Warn of Possible COVID-19 Spike Over Labor Day Weekend

Betsy Melin — Sep. 2 2020

COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County have been declining slowly in recent weeks, but healthcare workers warn with the three-day Labor Day weekend coming up, we could see a spike in cases.

The last large spike in COVID-19 cases in the area came as a result of the Fourth of July weekend. Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health hopes that Labor Day Weekend is not a repeat of that and says that much of the spread of the virus comes from friends and family members.

Schools in the area are starting again as well, and Dr. Wilcox says he believes Beltrami County schools are well prepared to welcome students back safely, but it still may result in some new cases.

There are currently between 15-20 active cases in the county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

