Sanford Health Offers Loan Forgiveness Program
Sanford Health and Northwest Technical College are working together in a program to help upcoming students reach their goals of becoming Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).
The program loans LPN nursing students $5,000 toward tuition expenses and offers them part-time employment while they attend school. After graduation students work for two years as a full-time LPN at Sanford to receive the full loan forgiveness.
“The loan helps remove the financial barriers for students, and gives Sanford Health more new nurses when these students graduate,” said Brian Matthews, director of human relations for Sanford.
“It benefits us all. And an LPN degree is often a stepping stone for nursing students, who return to school for RN or other advanced technical training.”
To qualify for the loan, interested students must meet entrance requirements and be accepted to the LPN nursing program at Northwest Technical College.
