Sanford Health of Bemidji Updates Records for New Location

Sanford Health of Bemidji will be shredding and destroying all clinic records for patients born prior to 2003.

This decision is to accommodate the records department as it moves location. The destroyed records will be scanned and kept on a digital file but the physical copy will not be saved.

Clinic files that the Sanford Health of Bemidji records department will shred include: same day surgery, orthopedics, eye charts, and more. People who request their file will not be able to obtain the medical record.

Destruction of the physical files began on February 11th and will run through February, 18th.

