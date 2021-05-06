Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health of Bemidji Adds New Vaccination Strategies

Betsy Melin — May. 5 2021

Over half of those eligible in Beltrami County have received a vaccine. But there has been a rise of those hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19 as demand for the vaccine seems to have leveled off.

There has also been a rise in the case positivity rate in the area: in February it was 5% to 10%, but recently it has been 15% to 17%. The age range for those hospitalized has also changed in recent months from an average above 65 in February to in the mid-50s today. Sanford Health has been adding new ways to distribute vaccines.

To set up an appointment or for further information on vaccination, you can call (800) 821-5167.

