May 8, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Sanford Health, North Memorial Health in Twin Cities Announce Merger Plans

South Dakota-based Sanford Health has signed a definitive agreement with Minnesota-based North Memorial Health to merge into a single non-profit health system.

The two nonprofits say they are coming together in part due to rising costs, staffing difficulties, and financial pressures that can affect what services are available close to home. North Memorial has two hospitals in Minnesota, one in Maple Grove and the other in Robbinsdale, which would join Sanford Health making it the largest rural health system in the country.

Sanford Health and North Memorial Health will remain separate organizations until the agreement closes.

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