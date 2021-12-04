Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Merges with Behavioral Health Organization in Park Rapids

Lakeland News — Dec. 3 2021

Sanford Health and A Better Connection in Park Rapids recently completed the final steps in moving forward with merging the two organizations.

Sanford Health says they’re excited to join forces with ABC to provide and expand behavioral health care services for the Park Rapids community. Patients will be able to continue seeing their current providers and take part in programs and services at their current locations with no interruptions in their care.

This partnership will officially begin on December 13, when ABC will begin operating as Sanford Health Park Rapids Behavioral Health Center.

