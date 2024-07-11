Sanford Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System Announce Plans to Merge

About a year after Sanford Health’s hopes for a merger with Fairview Health Services ended, Sanford has announced plans for a different merger.

This time, Sanford is proposing a merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System, which serves 45 communities across rural Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Sanford Health said in a press release that the combined system will bring together nearly 56,000 employees, 56 hospitals, 4,300 providers, two fully integrated health plans, specialty pharmacies, and nationally recognized research institutions.

The merger, which is subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions, could be completed by the end of the year. Upon finalization of the merger, the name of the parent company will be Sanford Health and will be headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sanford says the combined nonprofit system will enable vital investment in the care of patients and communities across the rural Midwest to meet health care needs today and into the future.