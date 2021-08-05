Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health & Lueken’s Village Foods Partner for 2021 Taco Fest

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 4 2021

For over 20 years, Sanford Health has hosted the Taco Fest as a fundraiser in the Bemidji Community. This year, they teamed up with more than 60 volunteers and Lueken’s Village Foods for the event.

The Taco Fest was held at the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival tent that overlooks Lake Bemidji. It provided a taco with all the fixings, dessert, and a beverage for $10, with all proceeds going towards the United Way of Bemidji Area to help those in the community.

Lueken’s donated around $6,000 worth of food for the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

NTC Hosts Open House Featuring VR Career Simulators

Northwoods Adventure: 2021 Dragon Boat Festival Preparations Underway

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club to Host National Night Out with Bemidji Police Department

Andrew and Emily Israelson Win the 97th Birchmont Tournament

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.