Sanford Health & Lueken’s Village Foods Partner for 2021 Taco Fest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For over 20 years, Sanford Health has hosted the Taco Fest as a fundraiser in the Bemidji Community. This year, they teamed up with more than 60 volunteers and Lueken’s Village Foods for the event.

The Taco Fest was held at the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival tent that overlooks Lake Bemidji. It provided a taco with all the fixings, dessert, and a beverage for $10, with all proceeds going towards the United Way of Bemidji Area to help those in the community.

Lueken’s donated around $6,000 worth of food for the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today