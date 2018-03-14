DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sanford Health Lifts Visitor Restrictions In Northern Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Sanford Bagley Medical Center, Sanford Bemidji WoodsEdge, Sanford Baker Park and Sanford Senior Behavioral Health will be lifting visitor restrictions based on the recent decline in the number of flu-like illnesses among area patients.

Sanford put in place visitor restrictions in January to protect patients, staff and visitors from possible exposure to influenza. While the restrictions are lifted, Sanford encourages all visitors to use their best judgment when visiting the medical center.

Visitors should stay at home and delay any visits to patients in the medical center if feeling sick or showing any signs upper respiratory condition

Ways to help prevent the spread of flu:

  • Frequent hand washing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of respiratory infection. Teach children how to wash their hands and to do so frequently.
  • Do not share items such as cups, glasses and utensils with others.
  • Avoid contact with those who have upper respiratory infections, such as colds.
  • Newborn babies should avoid visitors for two weeks.
  • Avoid child-care centers, malls, family and sports events, movie theaters and other congested places where many people are in an enclosed area.
  • Avoid visiting children who are in the hospital.
  • Avoid tobacco smoke.
  • Get vaccinated against influenza. It’s not too late.
Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

MN Secretary Of State Steve Simon Visits Bemidji High School

Bones Discovered At Bemidji Home Don’t Appear To Be Human

Cass Lake Man Dead From Apparent Heroin Overdose

St. Michel Furniture Begins Work On Former Pamida Building

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Public Library Hosts Historic Water Tower Art Contest

In celebration of the Historic Water Tower being a part of downtown Brainerd for nearly a century, the Brainerd Public Library is inviting
Posted on Mar. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Public Library Hosts Historic Water Tower Art Contest

Posted on Mar. 14 2018

One Man Is Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash

Posted on Mar. 14 2018

MN Secretary Of State Steve Simon Visits Bemidji High School

Posted on Mar. 13 2018

Menahga Girls Ready For First Ever State Appearance

Posted on Mar. 13 2018

Body Of Missing Red Lake Women Found

Posted on Mar. 13 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.