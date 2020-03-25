Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Introduces New In-House COVID-19 Testing

Sanford Health has launched an in-house testing method for the COVID-19 virus that will create faster results and an opportunity to test more patients.

Last week, the Sanford Health reference laboratory in Sioux Falls, SD worked on validation and quality control for the testing of COVID-19 which allowed them to launch the new testing for the virus starting this week. Prior to this, Sanford Health of Bemidji was sending their testing collections to the Minnesota Department of Health as well as a commercial lab.

Sanford Health in Bemidji has already taken advantage of this new opportunity by sending collections to Sioux Falls on Sunday night and are already receiving some of the results as of Tuesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

