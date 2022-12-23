Sanford Health Increasing Visitor Restrictions in Bemidji & Bagley
Sanford Health has increased visitor restrictions at their facilities in Bemidji and Bagley due to a local increase in respiratory viral activity.
Beginning on Dec. 23, the following guidelines were implemented:
- Patients can only see two visitors per day during established visiting hours.
- A mask must be worn at all times (surgical masks will be provided and are strongly recommended).
- People who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu are not allowed to visit.
- No visitors under the age of 10 are allowed.
There are exceptions to these restrictions for pediatric patients and end-of-life patients:
- Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two visitors per day. One must be a parent or guardian wearing an infant identification band.
- End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.