Sanford Health Increasing Visitor Restrictions in Bemidji & Bagley

Lakeland News — Dec. 23 2022

Sanford Health has increased visitor restrictions at their facilities in Bemidji and Bagley due to a local increase in respiratory viral activity.

Beginning on Dec. 23, the following guidelines were implemented:

  • Patients can only see two visitors per day during established visiting hours.
  • A mask must be worn at all times (surgical masks will be provided and are strongly recommended).
  • People who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu are not allowed to visit.
  • No visitors under the age of 10 are allowed.

There are exceptions to these restrictions for pediatric patients and end-of-life patients:

  • Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two visitors per day. One must be a parent or guardian wearing an infant identification band.
  • End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

