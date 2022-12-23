Sanford Health Increasing Visitor Restrictions in Bemidji & Bagley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health has increased visitor restrictions at their facilities in Bemidji and Bagley due to a local increase in respiratory viral activity.

Beginning on Dec. 23, the following guidelines were implemented:

Patients can only see two visitors per day during established visiting hours.

A mask must be worn at all times (surgical masks will be provided and are strongly recommended).

People who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu are not allowed to visit.

No visitors under the age of 10 are allowed.

There are exceptions to these restrictions for pediatric patients and end-of-life patients:

Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two visitors per day. One must be a parent or guardian wearing an infant identification band.

End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

