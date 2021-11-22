Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health in Park Rapids to Host Vaccine Clinic on Friday

Nov. 22 2021

Sanford Health of Park Rapids will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Friday, Nov. 26 at 110 7th St. W in Park Rapids.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for adults and children, including the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11.

Appointments for vaccines are required. Parents can schedule to get the vaccine for children, or adults can schedule a vaccine appointment for themselves by calling the Sanford Health Park Rapids Clinic at (218) 699-3121.

The influenza vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine will both have to be scheduled by appointment. The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at the vaccination events.

Patients will be asked to wear face masks. If you don’t have a face mask, Sanford Health will provide one for you.

For more information about the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit sanfordhealth.org.

