Sanford Health in Park Rapids Hosting Vaccine Blitz Monday

Lakeland News — May. 21 2021

Sanford Health in Park Rapids will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine blitz from 1 to 3 PM on Monday, May 24 for those 12 years of age or older.

The clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for those who would like to get vaccination by appointment only. You do not have to be a Sanford Health patient to receive a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling (877) 701-0779.

Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 12 to 17 years old may not receive the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

If you are unsure about getting the vaccine or would like to learn more, you can call the Sanford Health nurse line at (800) 821-5167.

