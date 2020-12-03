Sanford Health in Northern Minnesota Discusses COVID-19 Treatment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in northern Minnesota has begun outpatient treatment for the coronavirus.

Following Thanksgiving, a spike in COVID-19 cases is expected in Beltrami County. Large spikes in COVID-19 cases also mean an increase in hospitalizations. Treating patients earlier means less of a chance of overwhelming hospital COVID units.

The authorization for the drug Bamlanivimab began on November 19. It has been used by Sanford Health since then to treat 36 patients.

The treatment takes about an hour. It is available for certain patients of COVID-19 who have underlying health conditions or who are otherwise at risk to help strengthen their ability to fight COVID-19. It is administered via an IV.

Although the outpatient treatment has been helpful so far, the best way to prevent the overwhelming of hospitals is to keep new cases of COVID-19 low.

In Beltrami County, active cases have been averaging about 250 at any given time and around 50 new cases a day, with roughly 5% requiring hospitalizations.

