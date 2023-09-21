Sanford Health Clinics in MN Holding Flu Vaccination “Blitz”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the fall season rolls in, so do illnesses like the flu. To help get ahead of the virus, Sanford Health has been holding flu vaccine events across northwest Minnesota.

Sanford Health held a vaccine blitz in Walker on Wednesday to help get ahead of the curve and encourage people to get the shot. The health care group will be holding more of these events in the months to come, with a goal of emphasizing health first.

Upcoming vaccine events will be held in Park Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 6 and in Walker on Friday, Sept. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 3. More dates will be announced in the future.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is also expected to be available in Minnesota within about a week.

