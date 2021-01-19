Sanford Health in Bemidji’s Next Steps in Vaccinations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

While other areas in the state can start distributing vaccines to those 65 and older, Sanford Health in Bemidji is not quite at that phase yet.

Helping to accelerate this process, Sanford Health has been coordinating with regional health partners to assist with administering vaccines to the non-Sanford staff remaining in the first group. Due to limited allocations of the vaccine, there is no current definitive date for starting the second group.

