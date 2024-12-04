Sanford Health in Bemidji Reporting Phone System Delays

Sanford Health in Bemidji reports that is currently experiencing technical delays in their phone system at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and other locations in Bemidji.

A statement says the delays may be preventing patients from being able to call providers or local Sanford Health locations through publicly listed phone numbers. It adds that the hospital and clinic locations are still open their regular hours of operation and that Sanford Health is working to restore full phone services.

If patients can’t get through and urgently need to do so, they are asked to call 911. Otherwise, for non-urgent calls, they are asked to consider calling back later or messaging their provider via My Sanford Chart.