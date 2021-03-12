Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health in Bemidji Reflects on Past Year of COVID-19

Lakeland News — Mar. 12 2021

On March 6, 2020, Minnesota confirmed its first COVID-19 positive case in Ramsey County. A year later, after over 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths and close to 500,000 positive cases, vaccinations are providing hope for an end to the pandemic.

With a year of constant changes, Sanford Health staff in Bemidji are happy to see that through hard work and adaptability, we as a community can get through anything.

