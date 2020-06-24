Sanford Health in Bemidji Plans Virtual Job Fair
Sanford Health in Bemidji is hosting a virtual job fair tomorrow, June 24th, for those looking to start a career in health. They are offering both clinical and non-clinical positions.
Candidates will be able to log in virtually to speak to different recruiters depending on what jobs interest them. There are openings available for many different kinds of positions, including RNs, CNAs, LPNs, Food service workers, and nursing assistants.
This is not the first virtual fair Sanford Health has done, but given social distancing, they are expecting a lot of interest. It is planned from 1 PM until 4 PM.
