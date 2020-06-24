Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health in Bemidji Plans Virtual Job Fair

Betsy Melin — Jun. 23 2020

Sanford Health in Bemidji is hosting a virtual job fair tomorrow, June 24th, for those looking to start a career in health. They are offering both clinical and non-clinical positions.

Candidates will be able to log in virtually to speak to different recruiters depending on what jobs interest them. There are openings available for many different kinds of positions, including RNs, CNAs, LPNs, Food service workers, and nursing assistants.

This is not the first virtual fair Sanford Health has done, but given social distancing, they are expecting a lot of interest. It is planned from 1 PM until 4 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Plans to Host Public Hearing On Police Advisory Board

Small Businesses in MN Can Now Apply For COVID-19 Relief Grants

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Lakes Area Adapting Fireworks Shows Due to Pandemic

New Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Slow in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Bemidji Plans to Host Public Hearing On Police Advisory Board

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Small Businesses in MN Can Now Apply For COVID-19 Relief Grants

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Hosting Virtual Fundraiser, Supporting Breweries

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Holding Annual Food Shelf Challenge

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Lakes Area Adapting Fireworks Shows Due to Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 23 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.