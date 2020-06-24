Sanford Health in Bemidji Plans Virtual Job Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji is hosting a virtual job fair tomorrow, June 24th, for those looking to start a career in health. They are offering both clinical and non-clinical positions.

Candidates will be able to log in virtually to speak to different recruiters depending on what jobs interest them. There are openings available for many different kinds of positions, including RNs, CNAs, LPNs, Food service workers, and nursing assistants.

This is not the first virtual fair Sanford Health has done, but given social distancing, they are expecting a lot of interest. It is planned from 1 PM until 4 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today