Sanford Health in Bemidji Opens New Acute Spine Center

Sanford Health in Bemidji recently opened an Acute Spine Center located in the Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics and Sports Medicine building. This new center offers patients medical attention and evaluations for back or neck pain.

The spine center is one of the first to offer chiropractic care and physical therapy without a referral ahead of time, meaning anyone can come in to receive care.

Some of the services that patients can expect at this center are chiropractic care, physical therapy, and orthopedic medicine. All specialists are specifically trained to address spine pain within in various phases of recovery.

Though specialists are currently operating out of one exam at this time, multiple rooms will become available if needed as the demand for such care increases.

The spine center is still within the soft opening phase, but it has a provider on duty everyday of the week for care. Information on scheduling can be found by calling 218-333-4667.

