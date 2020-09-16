Sanford Health in Bemidji Offering Drive-up Flu Vaccinations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This fall, Sanford Bemidji is offering drive-up influenza vaccines by appointment at its 1611 Anne Street Clinic in Bemidji.

The drive-up flu vaccinations are available by appointment September 16th to November 1st. To make an appointment, patients can call (218) 333-4710. When scheduling an appointment, Sanford staff will direct patients to park in a specific parking spot in the clinic’s west parking lot for their appointment.

To prepare for an appointment, people should wear masks, which will be required. They also recommend short-sleeved shirts, and for toddlers, diapers or shorts. Those receiving a shot should stay in your vehicle. The team will bring your paperwork and then administer the flu vaccine right through your open car window and/or door.

If applicable, patients need to bring their insurance card to the flu vaccine clinic events. If you have a doctor’s appointment scheduled, you can ask to get a flu vaccine during your appointment.

Flu vaccines are available in all Sanford primary care clinics by appointment. Walk-in vaccinations are also available in many locations. To view all dates and times, visit sanfordhealth.org.

