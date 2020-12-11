Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health in Bemidji Named as COVID-19 Vaccine Hub

Betsy Melin — Dec. 10 2020

Active cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County have remained somewhat level over the last few weeks, with about 200 cases at this time compared to around 250 in November.

With word of a vaccine on the horizon, there are still many unanswered questions, but it has been announced that once distribution starts, the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center will be one of 25 hubs in Minnesota for the vaccine.

Health officials remind the public that the best practice is still social distancing, masking, and getting a test if you suspect you have been infected.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

