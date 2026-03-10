Sanford Health in Bemidji Holding Heart and Vascular Screenings

In an effort to help community members better understand their heart health, the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center is hosting a heart and vascular screening event later this week.

Sanford Health officials say heart and vascular screenings can offer valuable insight into your current health and help detect risk factors early, supporting a longer, healthier life. The $35 screening is open to adults ages 40 to 75 and includes painless tests and checks to assess the condition of the heart, veins, and arteries.

Screenings will take place Mar. 12 and 13 at the Heart and Vascular Center, located on the main Sanford Bemidji campus at 1300 Anne St. NW. Appointments are required, and space is limited, with the first patient being seen at 8:15 a.m. and the last at 3:15 p.m.

To schedule a screening, you can call 218-333-2460. If a CT Heart Score is recommended, an additional scan will be offered for $50.

This will be the third of three screening events Sanford Bemidji has announced. The other two were held in January and February.