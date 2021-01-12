Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health in Bemidji Continues Vaccinations in Northern Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jan. 11 2021

Sanford Health in Bemidji has been vaccinating its staff since December 17th of 2020. Since then, they have vaccinated roughly two-thirds of their Bemidji health care workers.

The process of vaccination is underway in northern Minnesota. Beyond health care staff, Tier 1A also includes long term care residents. Eventually, health care systems are hoping for what’s called herd immunity.

Even those who have become sick with COVID-19 and have recovered still are recommended to take the vaccine.

With any vaccine, there is the possibility of side effects or adverse reactions. Those reactions are extremely rare. Out of over 18,000 Sanford staff, there was one anaphylaxis reaction reported and fewer than 15 exhibiting any side effects, including headache or soreness.

Since vaccinations have begun, the response from the staff has been overwhelmingly positive.

